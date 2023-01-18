Traveling to St. James last Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia boys wrestling team lost two matches in a tri-meet.
Borgia’s boys lost to St. James, 36-24, and West Plains, 40-24.
St. James won four of the six contested bouts.
Borgia’s winners were Joseph Volmert (175) and Will Clarkson (190).
Volmert pinned Stiehl Roberge in 1:04 and Clarkson pinned Maxwell Burns (no time reported).
Adam Ashworth (138) and Hunter Smith (285) were unopposed.
St. James winners were:
• Blake Marlatt (113) pinned Liam Callahan in 0:48.
• Luke Marlatt (120) pinned Lincoln Schaefer in 1:31.
• Dylan Schacht (144) pinned Kamper Brinkmann in 1:31.
• Grant Rodriguez (150) pinned Nate Clarkson in 0:50.
St. James forfeit winners were Zane Achterberg (157) and Joshua Carpenter (215).
In the West Plains meet, Borgia won three contested matches and one forfeit.
Schaefer (120) pinned Ty Bean while Will Clarkson (190) pinned Jacob Coats and Smith (285) pinned Logan Harris. No times were available for matches in the meet.
Callahan (113) was a forfeit winner.
Colton McGuire (138) picked up a 12-0 major decision over Ashworth. Kyler Curran (144) pinned Brinkmann.
Joshua Ingram (150) defeated Nate Clarkson. George Fisher (157) pinned Estiven Levin. Cooper Darnell (175) pinned Volmert.
West Plains’ Xarian Richardson (106) and Tyler Colon (165) were unopposed.
In girls action, Aine Callahan (125) pinned St. James’ Heidi Endsley (no time given).
Torie Hudson (130) defeated Borgia’s Lauren Karch on injury time.