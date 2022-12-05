The difference between a decision and a major decision was all that separated Washington and Rolla on the mats at Blue Jay Gym Thursday.
The Blue Jays won at home twice, improving to 3-0 in duals on the season by defeating both visitors Owensville and Rolla in a tri-meet.
Washington narrowly topped Rolla, 40-39, to accompany a 50-22 win against Owensville.
“Last night was a half glass full, half glass empty kind of night for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “On the negative side, I think we made a lot of mistakes that I think we should be past that. On the positive side, we did not put our best performance or effort out there and still found a way to win two duals and beat a tough as always Rolla team and a very much improved Owensville team.”
Rolla
Both teams earned six different six-point scores in the dual with Rolla picking up six pins and Washington winning five times by pin and once by forfeit.
The difference came in the two other matches. Devon Deckelman scored the major decision for Washington at 126 pounds, winning 10-2 over Rolla’s Brayden Squires.
On Rolla’s side, Sawyer Black won the 150-pound match over Washington’s Jackson Thornton by an 8-1 decision. Another point in that match would have resulted in a major decision and resulted in a tied team score.
Washington pins were as follows:
• Couper Deckard (120 pounds) pinned Landen Schaper (1:56).
• Will Kelpe (132) pinned Jack Mrozowicz (1:30).
• Tristen Koehmstedt (138) pinned Matthew Light (2:36).
• Casey Olszowka (157) pinned Isaiah Duncan (0:43).
• Tanner Schwoeppe (190) pinned Skyler Coffman (1:31).
Parker Kelpe (113) was unopposed for the Blue Jays.
For Rolla, the following scored pins:
• Carson Mickem (106) over Aiden Reagan (1:05).
• Kayden Kinder (144) against Alec Pecka (1:09).
• Ben Perkins (165) against Danny Williams (1:07).
• Sean Paul Million (175) over Pablo Ballesteros (0:20).
• Justin Waneka (215) over Tyrese Thurmon (1:38).
• Chance Mickem (285) against Mac Ruoff (2:43).
Owensville
Against the Dutchmen, the Blue Jays picked up five wins by pin, two by forfeit, one by technical fall and one by decision.
Owensville netted two pins, two decisions and one major decision.
Pecka (144) and Thornton (150) were unopposed for Washington.
Contested results were as follows:
• 106 — Reagen won an 11-9 decision over Owensville’s Caden Ely.
• 113 — Steven Buddemeyer won a 17-5 major decision for the Dutchmen against Parker Kelpe.
• 120 — Owensville’s Conner Roach pinned Deckard (0:39).
• 126 — Deckelman pinned Aries Nicholas (5:57).
• 132 — Will Kelpe pinned Bryce Horstmann (1:03).
• 138 — Koehmstedt defeated Jesse Wiegel by pin in 3:58.
• 157 — Olszowka ended his match with Gabriel Soest by technical fall, 17-2 (5:04).
• 165 — Owensville’s Garrett Hunter won a 10-5 decision against Williams.
• 175 — Kaleb Wells scored a pin for Owensville against Ballesteros (0:27).
• 190 — Schwoeppe pinned Brendan Kramme (0:51).
• 215 — Thurmon bested Paden Loeb by pin in 1:55.
• 285 — Hayden Shoemaker added a final three points for the Dutchmen with a 4-0 decision over Ruoff.
The Blue Jays next wrestle at the Westminster Tournament Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m.