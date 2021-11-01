Each December, as memorial wreaths are placed on the tombstones of every veteran buried at Arlington National Cemetery, cemeteries across the U.S. also honor deceased veterans with a memorial wreath. The event has never been observed in Franklin County, but that will change Dec. 18.
Crestview Memorial Park cemetery in St. Clair will have each of its 211 buried veterans honored with the traditional wreath, symbolizing honor.
The local event is being organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution Valley of the Meramec chapter. Debbie Moon Hinz, a member of the group and the wife of the late Chuck Hinz, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran who is buried at Crestview, said she is eager to honor him and other veterans on that day.
“I think it’s the least we can do after what they did for us, keeping us safe and free for all these years,” she said.
Hinz said she anticipates having enough wreaths for all 211 gravestone thanks to donations from private individuals, the American Legion and the VFW. The wreaths are $15 each or three for $30 through the website wreathsacrossamerica.org/mo0153. Between $2,110 and $3,165 must be raised to provide a wreath for every veteran at Crestview.
Hinz said people who want to honor specific veterans can specify that their wreath be laid on that person’s grave, but the event is also open to the public, not just friends and family of the deceased.
“I hope there’s people in the community who will really want to come and honor them,” Hinz said, “especially any grandchildren, great-grandchildren (of veterans), so that they can learn what sacrifices they made and remember them.”
The day will start around 11 a.m. with a ceremonial procession of the wreaths before the laying, which will coincide with the laying of the wreaths in Arlington at noon EST.
At the local event, the Patriot Riders and the junior ROTC of St. Clair High School will be in attendance along with a group to play taps. She said speakers will also share brief speeches about each of the branches of the U.S. military and about the mission of Wreaths Across America — to remember, honor and teach.
In years past, the closest Wreaths Across America ceremony to Franklin County occurred at the Missouri State Veterans Home and Cemetery in St. James, a small city near Rolla. Hinz said she hopes others in the community will organize Wreaths Across America ceremonies at other Franklin County cemeteries in the years to come. Nationwide, more than 2,100 cemeteries participate, and hundreds of thousands of wreaths are laid each year.
However, Hinz is most excited to have the chance to honor her late husband, who frequently attended the annual ceremony in St. James to honor other veterans, with his first wreath. He passed away in September 2020.
“We were married for 47 years. When we dated, he would actually drive from Norfolk, Virginia, to my home in northwest Pennsylvania every weekend, an eight- to 10-hour trip every time,” she said. “I’m blessed to do it for him.”
More information about the event can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org or by calling co-organizer Rosalie McGaugh at 636-390-1802.