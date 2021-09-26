The Washington Fire Department had to assist with a vehicle rescue in St. Clair Saturday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Carron, 69, of New Haven, was driving westbound on Highway 100 East of Highway 185. At 6:40 p.m. he reported to the highway patrol that his vision was obstructed by the sun and his vehicle, a 2009 Ford Focus traveled off a steep embankment on the right side of the roadway, striking several small trees.
WFD chief Tim Frankenberg said by the time his crew got to the scene, a 'good Samaritan' had already anchored the vehicle so it did not slide further from the road.
WFD crews assisted passenger Patricia Warren, 65, of New Haven out of the vehicle, where she was trapped. The highway patrol reported Warren was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, Washington for treatment of minor injuries.