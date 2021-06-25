At around 300 miles and a climb of 12,400 feet, Bicycle Across Missouri’s June route is mighty but short compared with other cross-state rides available during the year. Registration is open for Big BAM’s five-day ride along the Katy Trail Oct. 10-15 at bigbamride.com/bam-on-the-katy. The tour will begin in Clinton with a preride camp and end in Defiance. The early bird registration prices are under $400.
North of Missouri, the RAGBRAI — Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — packs an average of 67 miles a day for a full seven days over Iowa’s diverse flat-to-steep terrain. The six-day Grand Illinois Bike Tour each year leads riders nearly 400 miles around the state. And Biking Across Kansas has guided travelers in an eight-day tour of the Sunflower State every year since 1975.