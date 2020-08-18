Like almost every sport, the goal of disc golf is to get an object into a receptacle in as few tries as possible. It’s like golf — if you replace the golf ball with a Frisbee or plastic flying disc and the hole with a metal basket, which is attached to a pole and has chains to trap the disc inside. Discs can be thrown as many times as it takes to cross the green, and players use a variety of grips and hand movements to achieve different shots. You’ll only ever need these two pieces of equipment, which is what makes the sport so easy to play, according to Aces & Eagles owner Josh Smith-Moore.
A disc golf course features metal baskets already installed, so you just need to bring your disc, Smith-Moore said. Most courses have obstacles like bushes and hills, increasing the difficulty level of a particular hole. There’s also all the hazards of standard golf — your disc can end up at the bottom of a pond or stuck in a tree. Each course has different distinctive features. For example, the holes at Washington’s course at Burger Park require straightforward shots, the holes at Autumn Hill in Union call for accurately navigating around thorned vines and the city lake. Those courses and most others in the area are free and open to the public.