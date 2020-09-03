To The Editor:
I am fascinated by the comments made in a recent letter to the editor where the author complained that a mask mandate is “being used as a tool to force, manipulate people” and “is opening up the window for other restrictions.”
Apparently, the author is not aware of how many “manipulations and restrictions” are meant to protect us, just as masks are meant to do.
So, if we eliminate mandates and restrictions that are “manipulating” us:
• Would you want to go deer hunting with other hunters if no one was required to attend hunter education classes?
• Would you want to fly on a Boeing 737 Max 8 if the FAA hadn’t grounded them because of two fatal accidents?
• Would you drive a car knowing there were no mandates or laws for stop signs, traffic lights, driving on the right side of the road, driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections, seat belts, air bags and crashworthy vehicles?
• Would you bank or invest knowing there was no agency like the Securities and Exchange Commission or banking laws? Do you think Bernie Madoff and others would have been caught without these safeguards in place?
• Would you go to a doctor who thought a medical degree was meant to control and manipulate him/her, and didn’t bother to get one?
• If we did not have taxes that mandated what we give the government, what do you think the quality of our infrastructure, health care, military and education would be if we asked people to voluntarily donate money to these needs?
• Would you buy food or drugs from a store that did not feel mandated to follow the Food and Drug Administration laws?
If wearing a mask was only to protect the wearer and put no one else at risk, the wearer can make that decision! I will defend to your death the right not to wear one.
If you still decide not to wear a mask, please limit your contact with others. I personally feel safer when I’m in an establishment that requires masks. It is the author’s right to not patronize these establishments.
With all of these and other mandates “manipulating” us, is wearing a mask so much worse than the examples presented and is this really the mandate that will eliminate the rest of our “freedoms”?
VWAM (Voluntarily Wearing a Mask)