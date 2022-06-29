To the Editor:
The Combined Christian Choir concert held at Immanuel Lutheran Church Sunday evening, June 26, was such a treat.
I’m sure everyone felt patriotic for the experience of hearing these songs close to the 4th of July!
Thank you, singers!
