The Franklin County Health Department is well beyond its capacity, according to a press release Wednesday, Dec. 2.
“The surge in new cases and each new case’s work intensity requires a shift in how public health resources are used on a national, state and local level,” the department said. “While we understand communicable disease investigations and contact tracing are a core disease control measure, we are now well beyond our capacity to reach out to every case and every contact.”
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, who has been acting as the public information officer for the health department on issues regarding COVID-19, did not return The Missourian’s calls for comment as off press time.
In its Wednesday COVID-19 report, the health department announced 50 people had tested positive for the virus, including a 10-year-old boy from Washington, a 13-year-old girl from Catawissa, a 40-year-old woman from Union, a 53-year-old woman from Beaufort and an 87-year-old woman from Pacific. Since March, approximately 5,108 Franklin County residents have tested positive for the virus. The county health department is no longer announcing a cumulative total for the number of people who have recovered from the virus or who have active infections.
There are currently 100 active long-term care cases, which accounts for both staff and residents, and 23 COVID-19 related hospitalizations of residents between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
The testing positivity rate over the last seven days stands at 28.1 percent with the 14-day new case average at 64.07, according to the department.
During the past five weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county has more than doubled.
As of Oct. 21, 2,500 people had tested positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, that number had grown to 5,108.
As the health department continues to cope with the surge in cases, beginning today the department will implement changes to prioritize how COVID-19 cases are worked based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“The operational guidance is advised when ‘the number of cases and contacts has outpaced the capacity of the public health system to quickly notify and quarantine all contacts’,” the department said in its release.
Tracing Tiers and Intervention
Category 1: Extreme Risk: 7-day case rate of 351 cases or more per 100k population
•Investigate cases prioritizing those reported within the past six days, especially those in vulnerable populations, cases associated with congregate settings, cases associated with outbreaks and other high-risk groups, as defined by the CDC, using the simple case investigation.
•Contact tracing may be limited and resources temporarily reassigned to case interviews depending on the number of staff and the number of resources.
•If case interviews are prioritized, provide positive cases with instructions for self-notifying close contacts with a request for close contacts to self-quarantine according to current CDC guidelines after the last possible exposure.
Category 2: Critical Risk: 7-day case rate of 101-350 cases per 100k population
•Investigate cases prioritizing those reported within the past six days, especially those in vulnerable populations, cases associated with congregate settings and cases associated with outbreaks and other high-risk groups as defined by the CDC. At this level of community transmission, a simple case investigation may be appropriate.
•Prioritize contact tracing for household contacts exposed within the past six days and contacts outside thehouse who are living, working, attending or visiting congregate settings, part of a cluster/outbreak, or settings or events with potential extensive transmission.
Category 3: Serious Risk: 7-day case rate of 10-100 cases per 100k population
•Investigate all cases with a positive test collected in the past 14 days
•Trace all close contacts, while prioritizing contacts of symptomatic cases, household contacts, contacts associated with outbreaks, those associated with congregate settings, and other groups at increased risk for severe illness, as defined by the CDC Category 4 Low to moderate risk: 7-day case rate of 0-9 cases per 100k population
•Investigate all cases with positive test collected in the past 14 days
•Trace all close contacts exposed within the past 14 day
The health department said public health leaders received notification on Tuesday of the statewide order directing initiation of case investigation and contact tracing of all school-age children within 24 hours of receipt has been revised to remove the 24-hour requirement.
Schools will remain a “congregate setting” as defined by DHSS and the CDC toremain a top tier priority for case investigations and contact tracing. The Franklin County Health Department will continue to work closely with the school districts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the school setting.
Per DHSS, “As many LPHAs shift to a new approach to contact tracing where individuals who test positive are responsible for notifying any potential close contacts (instead of the LPHA conducting contact notification), schools may be unclear on their role in this new approach/system. As schools become aware of positive cases (from families or staff members directly), school officials can review any possible exposures within the school setting. If those identified as close contacts to the positive case were appropriately masked, and your school has implemented a mask mandate and follows the recently modified state guidance, those close contacts could continue to attend school. School officials can notify families or staff members potentially exposed, letting them know they can continue attending school under this modified guidance. Still, health officials continue to recommend those individuals self-quarantine outside of school. But, keep in mind, that would be a suggestion/recommendation from school officials, as schools do not have the authority to “order” quarantine outside of school; schools can only exclude individuals from the school setting.”