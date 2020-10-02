UNION — Controlling play for most of the game, the Union football Wildcats rolled to a 35-17 victory Friday on homecoming.
Union improved to 3-3 while Warrenton dropped to 2-4 for the season.
Union scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on a one-yard run by Dalton Voss with 4:19 to go. The Wildcats never trailed after that.
Union plays at Owensville next week. Warrenton will play at Winfield.
Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
WAR - 0-10-0-7=
UNI - 6-8-7-14=
First Quarter
UNI - Dalton Voss 1 run (kick failed), 4:19
Second Quarter
UNI - Gavin Wencker 23 run (Donavan Rutledge pass from Liam Hughes), 5:25
WAR - Kolby Meine 26 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 0:18
WAR - Brosenne 28 FG 0:00
Third Quarter
UNI - Liam Hughes 6 run (Diego Orozco kick), 0:41
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Alton Hubbard 2 run (kick failed), 8:06
WAR - Weir 1 run (Brosenne kick), 6:32
UNI - Wencker 8 run (Rutledge pass from Hughes), 2:36