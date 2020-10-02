Wencker for Six
Union's Gavin Wencker splits Warrenton defenders Shane Brosenne (81) and Connor Tittel (21) on the way to a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Union's homecoming game Friday, Oct. 2. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

UNION — Controlling play for most of the game, the Union football Wildcats rolled to a 35-17 victory Friday on homecoming.

Union improved to 3-3 while Warrenton dropped to 2-4 for the season.

Union scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on a one-yard run by Dalton Voss with 4:19 to go. The Wildcats never trailed after that.

Union plays at Owensville next week. Warrenton will play at Winfield.

Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

WAR - 0-10-0-7=

UNI - 6-8-7-14=

First Quarter

UNI - Dalton Voss 1 run (kick failed), 4:19

Second Quarter

UNI - Gavin Wencker 23 run (Donavan Rutledge pass from Liam Hughes), 5:25

WAR - Kolby Meine 26 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 0:18

WAR - Brosenne 28 FG 0:00

Third Quarter

UNI - Liam Hughes 6 run (Diego Orozco kick), 0:41

Fourth Quarter

UNI - Alton Hubbard 2 run (kick failed), 8:06

WAR - Weir 1 run (Brosenne kick), 6:32

UNI - Wencker 8 run (Rutledge pass from Hughes), 2:36

 