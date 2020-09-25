It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
O’Fallon Christian (1-4) rallied from an early deficit to beat the Borgia Knights (2-3) Friday, 34-26.
Borgia, hosting its homecoming, started with the first two scores of the game and was up 13-0.
The Eagles tied it at 20-20 with 4:27 to play in the third quarter on Chase Heath’s second field goal of the game.
A pair or passes from Kaden McMullen to Kalin Black in the fourth quarter broke the tie and gave Christian the break it needed to move to its first win.
Borgia played without starting quarterback Sam Heggemann and Spencer Breckenkamp filled in. The Knights also were without top tackler Brady Kleekamp.
Borgia will host Parkway West next Friday in a game added to fill a vacancy. The O’Fallon Christian game was moved up a week to replace Trinity.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
OFC - 3-14-3-14=34
BOR - 13-7-0-6=26
First Quarter
BOR - Andrew Patton 35 pass from Spencer Breckenkamp (Jake Nowak kick), 6:44
BOR - Sam Schmidt 32 pass from Breckenkamp (kick failed), 5:11
OFC - Chase Heath 26 FG, 1:33
Second Quarter
OFC - Roddy Alexander II 86 punt return (Heath kick), 6:13
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 37 run (Nowak kick), 3:01
OFC - AJ Taylor 47 pass from Kaden McMullen (Heath kick), 0:18.1
Third Quarter
OFC - Heath 25 FG 4:27
Fourth Quarter
OFC - Kalin Black 48 pass from McMullen (Heath kick), 11:02
OFC - Black 51 pass from McMullen (Heath kick), 5:30
BOR - Breckenkamp 1 run (pass failed), 1:03