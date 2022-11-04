The St. Francis Borgia football team continues to outperform expectations, this week defeating higher seeded Hermann in the Class 2 District 2 semifinal.
Borgia (7-4), the third, posted a 40-21 win over No. 2 Hermann (8-3), moving to the district championship against top-seeded Blair Oaks (10-0).
Blair Oaks defeated North Callaway in the other district semifinal, 71-14.
The Knights, who ended last year's season 1-9, overwhelmed the Bearcat defense with four touchdowns from junior Koen Zeltmann: one on the ground and three in the air.
One of those passing scores was to sophomore Hayden Wolfe who also had two rushing touchdowns.
For Hermann, Parker Anderson scored two touchdowns and classmate Conner Coffey added one.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
SFB — 7-14-6-13 = 40
HER — 7-7-7-0 = 21
First Quarter
HER - Conner Coffey 3 run (Coffey kick) 6:10
BOR - Hayden Wolfe 8 run (Zach Mort kick) 2:35
Second Quarter
HER - Parker Anderson 2 run (Daeden Hopkins kick) 7:54
BOR - Hayden Wolfe 14 run (kick failed) 5:56
BOR - Sam Tuepker 30 pass from Koen Zeltmann (kick failed) 4:22
Third Quarter
BOR - Zeltmann 39 run (run failed) 9:46
HER - Anderson 10 run (Hopkins kick) 4:47
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Jordan Mohesky 7 pass from Zeltmann (pass failed) 1:17
BOR - Zeltmann 31 yard pass to Wolfe (Mort kick) 3:48