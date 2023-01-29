A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.
The advisory, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday, calls for a light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Total accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch, while total ice accumulations are projected to be less than one tenth of an inch.
These weather conditions can make roads slippery and hazardous for travel, especially on bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces. Motorists who must travel during this time period are encouraged to drive slowly and to give themselves extra time to travel to reach their destination.