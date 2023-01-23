A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin County and the surrounding area starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday.
The snow is expected to begin accumulating around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue through noon on Wednesday.
Washington is expected to receive more than 6 inches of snow, while portions of Franklin County could see up to 7 inches of snow. The lightest snow accumulation is expected to be north of the Missouri River, while the heaviest snow accumulation is expected south of Interstate 44. For example, Luebbering in far southeastern Franklin County will see up to 9 inches of snow.
“This storm is on track to be a pretty typical snowfall for us. We think we can handle this pretty well,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges. He said snow crews will begin operating on 12-hour shifts on Tuesday and will continue to work until all roads are cleared. When crews hit the streets, they will be largely focused on the major thoroughfares, including Fifth Street, Jefferson Street, High Street, East 14th Street, and other roads that would help emergency services quickly respond to a potential emergency elsewhere in the city.
“I’d imagine that with the snow coming overnight that streets around town on Wednesday morning will still be pretty snowy,” Nilges said. “The main roads will likely be clear for the Wednesday morning rush, but it will probably take us until Wednesday afternoon to clear the side streets or the cul-de-sacs.”
The forecasts do show that there is a slim chance that the city could also see more than 8 inches of snow.
If the snow accumulation climbs, Nilges said crews may be forced to “haul snow out of downtown Washington.”
“There is just no where to put the snow when you are downtown,” Nilges said. That decision will likely happen sometime on Wednesday.
The snow storm may also result in an alteration in the city’s curbside trash collection schedule. A decision on whether to suspend trash service will be made either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Nilges said the city still has a sizable stockpile of salt after completely restocking its supply in August.
“We have no concerns about running out of salt this winter,” Nilges said. “We should have plenty of salt to get us through this winter.”
He said the city’s contract with its salt provider does allow for an emergency shipment, if needed.
Outside of Washington, the Missouri Department of Transportation is also preparing its crews for a coordinated response to this snowstorm.
“Crews will be out Tuesday night as the temperatures drop and conditions change from rain to snow,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “We are expecting a very heavy, wet snow which is great for making snowmen but can make roads very difficult to drive on. If you must be out, adjust your speed to the road conditions.”
MoDOT and other officials encourage anyone who is traveling to make sure they have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Motorists are also encouraged to keep their cell phones charged.