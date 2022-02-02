Sleet and snow accumulated across the region Wednesday morning. The Missourian measured approximately 4 inches of snow outside its Bluff Road office in Washington at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service is predicting a second wave of the winter storm beginning Wednesday night and spilling into Thursday morning that could bring an additional 3 to 5 inches. Thursday day, the weather service anticipates another 2 to 4 inches.
The Missouri Department of Transportation, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the National Weather Service are advising people to avoid driving if possible.
"Roads will become covered in snow and ice and will be very treacherous!" reads a message from the weather service.
Route TT in Warren County from Dutzow to Route D is closed due to winter weather, according to MoDOT's road conditions map. The map also says to expect delays on Route O from Marthasville to Route M.
Here's a list of weather-related school closures in the area:
- Washington School District: closed Wednesday; Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said an announcement about Thursday's closing would likely come Wednesday afternoon.
- Union R-XI: closed Wednesday.
- St. Clair R-XIII: closed Wednesday.
- New Haven School District: closed Wednesday.
- Meramec Valley R-III: moved to virtual learning Wednesday.
- St. Francis Borgia Grade School: closed Wednesday.
- St. Francis Borgia Regional High School: moved to virtual learning Wednesday.
- Our Lady of Lourdes: closed Wednesday.
- Immanuel Lutheran School: closed Wednesday.
- St. Gertrude School: closed Wednesday
- St. John the Baptist: closed Wednesday
- The Fulton School at St. Albans: closed Wednesday
- East Central College: closed Wednesday and Thursday
Other organizations and institutions in the area that have closed include:
- Franklin County government offices: closed Wednesday and Thursday except for the Sheriff's, highway and communications departments which will stay open; County Commissioner Tim Brinker told The Missourian that regular business hours would resume Friday.
- Mercy Hospital and Clinics in Washington: Some offices and clinics have closed early due to weather and the entire Mercy Medical Building South at 900 Patients First Drive will be closed Thursday.
- Scenic Regional Library: all branches closed Wednesday.
- The Union Senior Center: closed Wednesday.
- Tri-County Senior Center in Pacific: closed Wednesday.
- Four Rivers Family YMCA: closed Wednesday
As schools and organizations make further announcements regarding closures, The Missourian will update this list.
Those who have no where to go to stay warm during this storm can go to the Washington Public Library during its hours of operation. Unhoused people looking for a place to stay overnight can go to Mercy Hospital Washington where they will be given a voucher to stay at the American Inn overnight through a program facilitated by the Franklin County Community Resource Board.
As the weather develops, The Missourian will update this story.