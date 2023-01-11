Years from now, analysts likely will call 2022 an average year for precipitation.
A total of 46.31 inches of precipitation was recorded during 2022, 2.4 inches above the current annual average (1951-2022).
It was the sixth time in the last 10 years that the annual precipitation ended in the 40- to 50-inch range.
Overall, the year was 9.05 inches wetter than 2021. At 37.26 inches, 2021 was the exception to recent trends and was the driest year since 2012 (33.27).
May was the wettest month of 2022 with 8.77 inches, or 18.937 percent, of the annual precipitation falling that month.
Three months ended with between five and six inches, March (5.75), August (5.59) and April (5.18).
Four months had between three and four inches. They were October (3.46), July (3.23), February (3.07) and November (3.06).
Two months ended between two and three inches. They were June (2.76) and January (2.25).
September ended with 1.87 inches of precipitation while December was the driest month at 1.32 inches.
Daily records
There were 13 readings of one inch or more. That included four multi-day readings, normally a Monday morning following a weekend. Readings are made at 8 a.m.
Those 13 readings came up to 21.86 inches, or 47.2 percent of the 2022 precipitation.
The wettest day of 2022 was Aug. 4, when 3.92 inches was measured in the Missourian gauge.
Two readings in May followed. They were a 2.62-inch reading May 5 and a weekend reading of 2.12 inches May 23.
Next was Oct. 23 with 1.52 inches of precipitation.
The Feb. 4 reading of 1.45 inches included 11.5 inches of snow melt.
There were two 1.38-inch readings, April 15 and May 20. The latter came through two storms. One dropped quarter-inch hail.
The multiple-day reading for Oct. 31, was 1.35 inches.
Two more weekend readings were 1.30 inches April 25 and 1.28 inches Nov. 7.
There were two readings at 1.2 inches, June 17 and July 27.
The final reading, 1.14 inches Jan. 17, included 3.5 inches of melted snow.
Rivers
Taking a break from recent years of multiple floods, 2022 likely will be remembered for the way it ended. Both the Missouri River in Washington and Meramec River near Pacific ended with low-water readings.
The Missouri River reached -2.69 feet 11:30 a.m., Dec. 31, which is the third-lowest mark recorded by the National Weather Service. The final 2022 reading was -2.31 feet.
Just because a reading is negative doesn’t mean that the river is dry. According to the National Weather Service, a zero stage is the stream’s depth in respect to a historic datum level. Negative readings show the stream is running below those agreed zero stage levels.
The Missouri River surpassed the 20-foot flood stage once in 2022, reaching 21.81 feet May 6. That was the 106th-highest crest, according to Missourian records.
The Bourbeuse River in Union had two flood crests, 22.72 feet May 8 and 18.18 feet May 27. They were the 15th- and 57th-highest marks, according to the National Weather Service.
The Bourbeuse was the exception to the extremely low rivers, ending 2022 at 2.2 feet.
The Meramec River near Pacific did not flood in 2022, but did end the year at -1.13 feet. That would be the ninth-lowest reading, according to the National Weather Service.