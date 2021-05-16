Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer has taken on a new job as a consultant for The Quality Coach, a business consulting firm based out of the Washington Business Center.
After retiring from her 13-year career as superintendent, she will start in her new post July 1.
“This opportunity I knew would be an option over a year ago, so I’ve kind of always had a plan in terms of what I wanted to do after education,” VanLeer, 51, said.
Clients who are interested in growing their staff or businesses need training, professional development and support, she said. “As a teacher by trade, it becomes a very natural process” to move into a job providing that, she said.
“I’m not quite ready to just have 100 percent leisure,” she said. “I feel like I still have some things to offer.”
VanLeer was the Washington School District’s first female full-time superintendent. She has worked in education since she was 22 years old, with jobs in administration, teaching and athletic coaching.
She has a bachelor’s degree in education, physical education and health from Missouri State University, a master’s degree in education from Southwest Baptist University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University, according to a press release from The Quality Coach.