Gearing up for the Ninth District stretch run, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team is hosting an Independence Day Tournament this weekend.
Washington is in Pool A of the six-team event with NEMO (Moberly) Post 6 and Eureka Post 177.
Pool B consists of Alton (Illinois) Post 126, De Soto SMCI and Ballwin Post 611.
Games at Rotary Recreational Complex start Friday with De Soto playing Ballwin at 6 p.m. Washington then faces Eureka in the 8:30 p.m. game.
Saturday action starts at 11 a.m. Alton plays Ballwin in the first game. Alton then faces De Soto at 1:30 p.m.
Post 218 takes the field at 4 p.m., playing NEMO in its final pool game. Eureka and NEMO close out pool play at 6:30 p.m.
Four games are scheduled for Sunday. The third-place finishers in each pool will play for the consolation title at 11 a.m.
The Pool B winner then plays the Pool A runner-up in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. The Pool A winner plays the Pool B runner-up at 4 p.m.
The championship game is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.