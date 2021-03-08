Washington survived three rounds of cuts, but economic development officials said they learned this week that the city had been eliminated from consideration by an unnamed food processing plant’s planned $100 million expansion into the Midwest.
From a field of 19 interested cities, Washington ultimately finished as the Japan-based company’s second choice, losing out on the plant and the estimated 200 jobs that it would have created to Louisville, Kentucky. The company’s third choice was Columbus, Ohio, according to city officials.
As part of the negotiations with the company, city officials signed non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from revealing the company’s name, how much it would have paid employees or other details about the company.
“Of course, I was disappointed. We would have liked to see this company come here, but we have a sense of pride because of being able to compete with much larger cities,” said Sal Maniaci, the city’s community and economic development director.
Louisville, Kentucky, has a population of 617,790, while Columbus, Ohio, has 878,553 residents. Washington is home to 14,081, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 population estimate.
“Many times, companies eliminate us after they learn we are an hour away from the airport, but this company kept periodically asking for more information. We definitely felt like they were interested in coming here,” Maniaci said.
Mayor Sandy Lucy echoed Maniaci’s sentiments.
“Anytime you can be in the running for an international company as the size of the community we have here in Washington, then you have a lot to be proud of. I truly believe they were impressed by our community’s presentation. Really, in the end, we were eliminated because of an infrastructure issue,” Lucy said. Company officials visited Washington twice, once in November and a second tour in mid-December.
According to city officials, they had been in talks with the company since March 2019. The company had reached out to a site selector company in California, which contacted the economic development organization, Greater St. Louis, and its sister organization, Alliance STL. Both help lead business recruitment efforts in the St. Louis metro area.
Within Washington, the company was considering building a plant on a vacant lot in the Heidmann Industrial Park.
The company’s plant, which produces food for human consumption and would have the capability of creating a byproduct that could be sold for hog and cattle feed, would have generated a large sewer output that would have to be pretreated by the company before being discharged into the city’s sewer system. Building the pretreatment facility would have cost the company around $10 million, but Louisville has the facilities to treat the discharge without pretreatment, according to Maniaci.
“That’s a pretty expensive endeavor if you’re going to be doing that on-site like they were,” Maniaci said. He said the city likely doesn’t need to update its sewer system because the wastewater created by this company is very unique within the food processing industry.
“I don’t think this will be a recurring issue with food processing plants, which right now is one of the sectors of the economy that has continued to grow. The majority of the food processing plants that we are talking to would not need to pretreat,” Maniaci said.
Maniaci said while he is disappointed by the company’s decision, he is optimistic about the economic prospects of Washington.
“This is just one opportunity lost, but there are other prospects already developing,” Maniaci said. He said the city recently submitted information to Alliance STL after it reached out to the city about a company that wants to build a “vertical farming” facility that in Washington would employ about 50 people.
The company’s building, which could be as large as 100,000 square feet, would grow items that can be purchased in a grocery store, according to Maniaci. It does not grow medicinal cannabis.
“The city is going to look at any opportunity to enhance our city, promote growth and the vitality of Washington,” Lucy said. The city also is working with four other companies which have expressed interest in relocating into the city or expanding their operations already located here.
“We are also continuing to work with local companies who want to expand or grow,” Maniaci said. “While bringing in a large business like this food processing plant would have been a feather in the cap of the city, we know that the strongest growth is always going to come from within.”