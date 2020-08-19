A proposed ordinance to implement a mask mandate in Washington failed Wednesday, Aug. 19, after a tie vote by the Washington City Council at a special meeting.
Cheers went up from opponents of the ordinance as Mayor Sandy Lucy announced her vote to break the tie and defeat the mask mandate.
The council then passed a resolution by a 7-1 vote urging citizens to better adhere to CDC guidelines in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, with Greg Skornia voting against.
The special meeting was held at the KC Hall in Washington.
The Missourian will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.
The Missourian will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.
.