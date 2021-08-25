A Washington man is facing new criminal charges after authorities say he was in possession of a stolen truck from the Bieker Road area, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker has charged Tyler Lee Loyd, 33, of Washington with one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a Class D felony, and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He has not been charged with auto theft.
Loyd was observed by Franklin County Sheriff Deputies on Tuesday, Aug. 24, spray painting a Chevrolet Silverado in his driveway. Deputies had come to Loyd's home in the 700 block of Clover Court to "speak with him about several motor vehicle theft reports in the area," Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a release.
During a conversation with Loyd, deputies learned that the vehicle had been stolen from the Bieker Road area.
Loyd was taken into custody at the home. A search of the vehicle revealed the suspect's photo identification, burglary tools spread throughout the truck, and a glass pipe similar to those associated with methamphetamine use were all located, according to deputies.
Associate Circuit Court Judge David Hoven set Loyd's bond at $25,000. He was on parole for felony stealing and felony possession of a controlled substance, according to Pelton.
In unrelated cases, Loyd is also facing criminal charges of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card, an allegation that stems from January, and in Nov. 2020 Loyd was charged with drug possession. These cases are still ongoing, according to electronic court records.