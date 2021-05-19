With millions of dollars coming from the federal government from the American Rescue Plan Act, Washington city officials are now trying to determine the best way to spend it.
Out of the $1.272 billion allocated to Missouri cities, nearly $2.6 million of it is coming to Washington.
The money will be delivered in two parts — one half now and the other half a year from now — and is meant to help cities and counties recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts and help stabilize and stimulate the local economy. The expenditures have to fit in the following categories: public health response, negative economic impacts, public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers or infrastructure projects.
On Monday, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb presented to the Washington City Council a list of possible projects and initiatives the city could fund using its relief funds.
“This is just meant to be a starting point for a conversation on how to use these funds,” Lamb told council members.
Lamb said 60 percent of the recommended projects or initiatives, which were vetted by city department heads, are infrastructure-related. An additional 17 percent of recommendations are for funding tourism and economic development-related initiatives, and another 17 percent goes to the city for lost revenue. The remaining 6 percent are for a one-time stipend to essential workers on the city payroll.
The biggest project on the list is the expansion of broadband internet access south of Highway 100 in Washington, which city officials said would cost more than $2 million to complete a first phase expansion. The project is subject to a yet-to-be-finalized agreement between the city and an internet service provider.
The department heads also recommend the council approve $15,000 to renovate the utility billing area in city hall.
Other recommendations for infrastructure-related projects are a $250,000 sanitary sewer extension, potentially both east and west of Washington; a $250,000 allocation toward the cost of building the city’s newest water tower; and $75,000 for the expansion of the city’s water service, which could help spark more development in a yet-to-be-opened industrial park.
In total, city staff recommended $1.6 million in infrastructure-related expenditures to the council.
Lamb’s presentation also included a proposal to allocate $200,000 for the construction of a campground near the intersection of Ninth Street and International Avenue. The city-owned campground, which could potentially have 20-24 camping rental spaces, would likely be managed by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, according to Lamb.
The campground, which has been a topic of discussion for several years, would be placed at the southeast corner of the intersection.
“The chamber has expressed to the city over the last five years or so that there is a need for RV accommodations, especially for events that the chamber and the Downtown Washington Inc. hold. They see the need for it, but it has taken a while to identify the best place for this campground,” Lamb said.
The recommendations also include $50,000 for new and additional wayfinding signage, including a possible digital marquee sign, for Downtown Washington Inc. and the chamber of commerce; $20,000 for improvements to the pavement at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds; and $175,000 for the replacement of a fuel truck at Washington Regional Airport.
The current fuel truck, which was purchased from Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a 1983 model and needs to be replaced, according to Washington’s Public Works Director John Nilges.
City staff also are recommending the council approve a $161,400 expenditure of a one-time pay stipend to city employees, who through the pandemic were deemed essential workers and were exposed, due to their work obligations, to the coronavirus.
According to Lamb’s presentation, Washington’s police, fire and public works employees who work in the field would receive a one-time stipend of $1,200 per person. Support staff, who work in offices, would receive a one-time payment of $600. A part-time support staff member would receive $300.
Department heads also recommended to the council that the city allocate up to $432,076 from the federal relief bill to reimburse departments for lost revenue.
For example, when the city suspended the collection of late charges on utility bills during the pandemic, the city lost $8,800 in revenue from those would-be late charges.
Other examples of lost revenue and the departments impacted are: the closure of the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Center, $71,177 from parks and recreation; lack of facility rentals, including the pavilions and city auditorium, $79,006 from parks and recreation; cancellation of Camp Washington; and $73,520 from parks and recreation.
Department heads also recommended that the city allocate $115,412 for the filtration system for the new aquatic center, which is to open later this month. This was initially presented as a reimbursable expense through the CARES Act funding, but the city’s request was denied by the county committee overseeing the distribution of the CARES funds.
If approved, the Washington Public Library would receive $24,304 in reimbursements for lost revenue, the Washington Industrial Corp. and Industrial Development Authority would each receive $9,000 in reimbursement and the city would recoup the $41,857 that it paid employees who were out due to COVID-19 diagnoses or exposures.
Following the presentation, members of the city council praised city staff for identifying projects and funding initiatives and vetting the initial list of $3.2 million down to $2.6 million.
“It looks very good to me,” Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup said.
Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke said he liked how “those who were on the front lines are getting their fair share” under the current proposal.