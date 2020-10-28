Rawlings Sporting Goods’ plan to buy California-based sports equipment maker Easton Diamond Sports could be a hit for its Washington distribution center.
Rawlings, which is headquartered in Town and Country and is the largest baseball supplier in the country and the official partner of the MLB, is buying Easton for an undisclosed amount. Although details of the deal will not be finalized for another month at least, Mike Thompson, executive vice president of marketing, predicts the transition will bode well for Washington.
“We fully expect the Washington warehouse to become more robust than ever,” Thompson said.
Rawlings laid off 270 employees in April — 130 from the Washington distribution center — due to the financial strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson said some of these employees have since been brought back to work, although he did not have the specific number.
The baseball industry was hit hard by the pandemic and the forced cancellation of games from little leagues all the way up to the Major League. Thompson said the company does not expect to return to its pre-COVID-19 levels for a bit, but the situation is slowly starting to turn. Thompson said he hopes to bring back as many employees as possible.
“The Washington community has been very supportive of us,” Thompson said. “We are going to stay right here.”