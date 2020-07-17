A Villa Ridge teenager was airlifted after being injured in a fall from a golf cart Sunday, July 12, in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, the 14-year-old female sustained serious injuries when she fell from the vehicle and struck her head on the pavement.
The 2006 E-Z-GO golf cart was being driven by Timothy V. Ortmann, 58, Villa Ridge, on Landing Lane about 7 1/2 miles outside Monroe City. The teen fell from the vehicle while it was making a right-hand turn.
She was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital, Columbia.