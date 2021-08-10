Showing dairy cattle is a family business in Franklin County, and it showed on Friday afternoon.
The Vedder and Scheer families swept the podium for market dairy cows. Brooke Vedder and her cow won grand champion, and Zachary Scheer’s heifer finished runner-up. After the show, Zachary, 9, said he was the fifth generation in his family to raise dairy cattle.
Isabelle Scheer and her cow won the best udder award in the market show. It was praised by the judge for how well it carried its udder, which was nearly full to bursting. The handlers don’t milk their cows the morning before the show in order to show off the mammary organ. Milk dripped from the cow’s teats as Isabelle led her around the ring.
Isabelle’s second cow, Lani, is her favorite cow to show because of her good bone structure and shiny black coat, she said. Lani, under Isabelle’s direction, took home the grand prize for Holstein cows.
Brady Vedder, who is 18, showcased his skill and poise in the ring, earning the tap for best-in-class senior showman.
“I’ve never gotten that before,” he said. “It’s taken several years.”
It’s taken a decade, in fact — he started showing dairy cows when he was 8 years old, and the experience paid off. His steady hand and patient pace caught the eye of the judge, who made sure to take the time to offer personal tips to every showman. He especially emphasized the importance of each cattleman’s gait.
“You want your heifer to take one step at a time,” he told the showmen. “It will feel slow to you, but that is what the judge wants to see. First of all, I don’t have to go running around the ring, and second, it lets us really see how the heifer holds herself.”
Brady has one more year of showing before he takes a back seat. He said he was a little sentimental, but he hopes if he has kids in the future that they might want to take the wheel — or halter.
Blake Vedder took the junior showmanship award. The judge praised him for his rock-solid demeanor in the ring and the quality of his cows. Blake still has several more years in the ring to further fine-tune his skills. He is 12 this summer and started showing at age 6.
David Ley took first in the senior heifer class. At 19 years old, it was Ley’s last time in the ring showing dairy cows. He has been showing since 2010 or 2011, he said, so the final go-around was a little nostalgic.
“My sister, my cousins all did it, and they all aged out, and I’m the last one in my family, so this is it,” he said. “It makes me happy I was able to do some good yet in my last time.”