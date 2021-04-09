Two days before the grade, middle and high schools’ mass vaccination event, East Central College held one for 1,390 employees and residents at the Donald Shook Student Center, according to a press release.
Both ECC’s and Washington School District’s events were organized in collaboration with Sinks Pharmacy.
Initially for the ECC event, only a few hundred vaccinations were available to ECC employees. Then Sinks Pharmacy workers secured additional Moderna vials, which at first brought the total to 1,000 available vaccinations, but by the day of the event, organizers had gathered about 1,400.
“We just had the good fortune to open it up to the community, and we’re pleased we could play that role,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said.