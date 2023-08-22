A Union woman suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Madison Lammert, 19, of Union, was riding a 1998 Suzuki VS800 motorcycle westbound on Route D in St. Charles around 7:25 a.m. Friday. Taylore Thorton, 33, of St. Charles, was driving eastbound when she attempted to turn around in a private driveway, though it was unsafe to do so, according to the patrol. Lammert’s vehicle stuck Thorton’s, and Lammert was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the westbound lane.
Lammert was transported by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Thorton was not injured.
