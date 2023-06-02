The city of Union is inviting people of all ages to take part in its annual Founders Day Festival in Union City Park and the surrounding area.
Saturday’s Founders Day events start early and go all day.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m., the Union Area Chamber of Commerce will host a 5K and 10K run/walk. Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for children on the day of the run.
The Highway 30 car show will begin at 9 a.m., and for adults, a beer garden will open at noon and close at 11:30 p.m. Organizers say over 20 vendors will set up on the walking path selling their wares from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Family games and contests sponsored by the First Baptist Church will include a bubble gum blowing contest, hula hoop contest, sack race, wheelbarrow race, three-legged race and water balloon toss. Registration for these games will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Winners of each game will receive a ribbon.
New this year will be Gage Lopez who will perform hula hoop tricks from 3 to 4 p.m., then at 8 p.m. Lopez will give a special fire dance show.
Magician Jeff Lefton is also a new addition to the festival, and he will perform magic tricks for children at 5 p.m. At the end of his show, Lefton will teach children a few simple tricks and send each child home with a little prop.
Registration for the box turtle race begins at 3 p.m. and is open for children ages 2 to 13. The race will begin at 4 p.m.
Back for its second year, the beard and mustache contest will begin at 7 p.m in the beer garden. Registration will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Categories for the contest include Best Beard, Best Mustache, Best Partial Hair, Ladies Craft and Best in Show. Winners of each category will receive a trophy.
All during the festival, live music will be performed from 2 to 11 p.m. at the large pavilion. Starlighters will take the stage from 2 to 5 p.m., then The Brothers Dickson will play from 5 to 8 p.m. The Facts O’ Life will finish out the evening and play from 8 to 11 p.m.