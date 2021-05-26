After botching the initial vote, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 Monday to recommend the rezoning of just under 50 acres to allow for the expansion of an industrial park.
Board member John Wagner motioned not to approve the request from the Union Development Corporation (UDC) to rezone to highway business district 49.77 acres it owns on Prairie Dell Road adjacent to its existing Union Corporate Center, near Veterans Memorial Park. The initial vote was 4-3 not to recommend, delighting the 20 or so neighbors of the property at the meeting in opposition to the project.
The land has been zoned a non-urban district.
UDC is a not-for-profit corporation created by the city that has started three industrial parks in Union.
The board eventually decided to change the vote to who was in favor, instead of opposed. Voting for the rezoning were board Chairman Greg Bailey, Alderman Barbara Laberer and board members Mike Garvey and Christian A. Dunn, who was attending his first meeting with the board. In opposition was Mayor Rod Tappe, in his final meeting before resigning, Wagner and board member Rich Purschke.
The change in vote enraged opponents of the zoning change, with one attendee accusing the board of breaking “parliamentary procedure,” while another yelled “what a joke,” as they walked out.
Bailey said they were clarifying the vote, rather than changing it, stressing that the planning and zoning commission only makes recommendations to the board of aldermen.
The controversial vote followed discussion from both sides that was cordial but passionate.
While UDC members said traffic has not been an issue on Progress Parkway, the main road through the industrial park, Tappe said he is more concerned about traffic on Prairie Dell Road.
“We have trouble now keeping trucks off of West Park Street, because truck drivers use their GPS as the straightest route,” he said of trucks going to the industrial park on the north end of town. “Now you’re going to have trucks mixing with (school) buses on Prairie Dell.”
Dave Bailey, secretary and treasurer of the UDC board, who is Greg Bailey’s father, said the additional land is needed because 180 of the 235 acres of land in the park has been sold. He said the rezoned property could create up to 160 jobs, in addition to the 600 now in the park.
While they don’t yet have a buyer for the property, Dave Bailey said corporate center regulations prevent uses like junk wrecking, oil refining, animal slaughter, fertilizer plants, primarily retail businesses or any residential.
“I think if you take a tour through our current park, you won’t find anything that’s offensive,” he said.
Six people spoke in opposition to the project. The city received 11 letters or emails, with one questioning the project and the others in opposition. Some of those were form letters.
“I am all for progress but not to the extent that it detracts from the beauty, appeal or uniqueness of the city,” said Terri Lanham, who lives on Prairie Dell Road. “We are losing what draws people here. Now we are just a city of storage units, payday loan outfits and vapor shops.”
Kelly Haberberger came to tears as she described the small community where she lives.
“We almost get run over daily by tractor trailers on Prairie Dell,” she said. “They run you off the road. I cannot imagine any more.”
UDC board member Brandon W. Bardot, an attorney and resident of St. Andrews Place on the east side of the existing 25-year-old industrial park, said he sees no negative impact on property values or quality of life because of the corporate center. He added that most of the businesses in the park operate between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“Backing up to the park, to me at least, was a selling point,” he said.
Residents near the proposed addition pointed out that a tree buffer is in place between St. Andrews and the industrial park, while no such buffer is currently in place on the west side.
UDC board President Robert Borgmann said the property is contiguous to the existing industrial park for a half mile and is a logical addition.
“That’s why, when the property became available, it’s our job to make sure that it’s something that is good for the city, not to harm the city in any fashion,” he said. “There’s always something that could be better, but this is a pretty natural addition to our park.”
The UDC members were asked why they need more land when they have sites within the existing park. Dave Bailey said they are looking for sites certified with the state, which require 25 developable acres. The site currently used by Volpi Foods was initially a certified site, and the Union Corporate Center now has only one potential certified site remaining.
“Volpi Foods is there because we had 30 acres for a certified site,” he said.
But the sites UDC is looking to rezone would have trouble meeting the certified site requirements currently. The two northern lots, of 17.1 and 11 acres, are divided from a 21.4-acre southern lot by property owned by First Christian Church in between them.
The sites also would have trees and water that could need to be cleared, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
Board members Dave Hagedorn, who also is a member of UDC’s board, and Howard Conard did not attend the meeting.
The board of alderman is expected to take up the issue at its June 14 meeting.