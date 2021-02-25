A Union man facing multiple criminal charges was arraigned in a Franklin County courtroom on Monday, Feb. 8.
Spencer L. Grimes, 26, has been charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing, according to online court records.
Grimes, who was previously convicted for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault, was taken into custody after authorities say he and another man on Feb. 5 burglarized a home on North Goodes Mill Road near Washington. The other man, who is identified in court records as Justin Quick, died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound at an area hospital after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a stand-off on Interstate 44.
In the probable cause statement, officers with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say when they arrived at the burglarized home, they learned that a “newer model Jeep with specialized wheels” was caught on the security camera. Items reported stolen from the home included jewelry, a .22-caliber rifle, a .380-caliber pistol, two muzzleloader weapons and miscellaneous household items.
Deputies later discovered a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description in the 200 block of Arborview Drive in Washington and observed a subject unloading items into the home.
A white male subject, later identified as Quick, left in the vehicle and failed to yield to emergency vehicles and the aforementioned pursuit ensued.
While the pursuit was occurring, additional detectives responded to the 200 block of Arborview drive and made contact with the residents, Sara Pace and Grimes.
Pace allowed law enforcement to search her home, and several items from the residence on North Goodes Mill Road were located, including jewelry and the rifles.
While being interviewed, deputies say Grimes admitted to being at the victim’s home with Quick and observing Quick forcing his way into the home.
Grimes also admitted to going inside the home and assisting Quick in taking items from the home.
Pace has not been charged in relation to this crime, according to online court records.
If Grimes is convicted of first-degree burglary, he could face up to 15 years in prison. If convicted of stealing or of unlawful possession of a firearm, Grimes could serve seven years in prison and be issued a fine up to $10,000.
Grimes is being held at the county jail on a $25,000 bond.
Grimes is scheduled to go before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley Dale Williams for a preliminary hearing Thursday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse.