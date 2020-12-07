Union recently passed “Go” to join Washington and Sullivan as Franklin County cities with their own Monopoly-like board game.
Union-opoly is now available at Walmart in Union after being shipped Oct. 20. The game allows contestants to buy properties at local landmarks and businesses, and charge rent to those who land on them afterward.
The landing spots on Union-opoly range from the Franklin County Fair, which costs $70, to Downtown Union, the city’s Boardwalk, which sets you back $425. In between, players pass school facilities like East Central College ($220) and Stierberger Stadium ($290), government buildings like the Franklin County Courthouse ($270) and city hall ($375), and local businesses like Andy’s Produce Too ($110) and Great Eight Cinema ($210).
Instead of railroads, players can buy Main Street, U.S. Highway 50, Denmark Road or State Highway 47.
Players draw cards with messages like they’ve lost a turn to recover, because, “You ate too many pancakes from White Rose Cafe!”
The game is made by Late for the Sky of Cincinnati, Ohio. The company works with Walmart on distributing the games, which sell for $19.95 each.
The company has been making city games for 15 years. Michael Schulte, Late for the Sky marketing manager, said they started with games for large cities like Chicago, New York and San Francisco, which were mainly purchased by tourists.
“We figured out that the smaller cities have as much or more demand than the larger cities,” he said. “It’s a game we’ve all played, so why not have it about your hometown?”
Game designers research online for popular businesses and events in a town when coming up with properties for each city’s game. Schulte said they then will check with the local Walmart store manager or sales representative. “Just to get someone to validate, this is in Union or this is not,” he said.
Late for the Sky has made games for more than 1,000 cities, and currently makes games for 15 Missouri towns, as well as an overall Missouri-opoly. The games are made in the U.S.
“We come out with new games weekly at this point, and pretty much have been since the beginning of the year,” Schulte said. “The demand for it across the United States has been pretty amazing.”
Though they lost several weeks of production earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, people being stuck at home much of the year has been good for the board game business, Schulte said. ”I know we are a lot busier than we were last year at this time.”
Washington-opoly was released in December 2019 and the company refilled the order earlier this year, while Sullivan-opoly came out in June 2020.
The Washington game features local sites like Lions Lake, Cowan’s Restaurant and the Corn Cob Pipe Museum.
Sullivan-opoly has local landmarks like Du Kum Inn Restaurant, the Harney Mansion and Meramec State Park.
Businesses don’t pay to be used in the games. The fair use doctrine allows Late for the Sky to use business names, as long as they don’t use logos, Schulte said, adding that about nine out of 10 businesses like being mentioned in the game.
City of Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann is among those who welcome the properties he oversees being mentioned in the games. Veterans Memorial Park, City Lake and the Union Splash-N-Swimplex are all in Union-opoly.
“I think it’s awesome,” Pohlmann said. “We have a number of facilities that people may or may not know about, especially if they are new to Union.”
It could even get people interested in playing the game, Pohlmann said.
“My kids are a little small to play Monopoly, but it may spark some interest in a family game night,” he said.