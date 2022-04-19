A Union Easter event saw a boost in attendance this year.
The annual Breakfast With The Easter Bunny had 225 people sign up for the Good Friday event at City Park. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said that number includes everyone who paid $2 for breakfast, which included both children and adults.
That was up from 184 people in 2021. The event was canceled in 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pohlmann said the event continues to grow, likely by word of mouth from the great experiences others have.
“We’re trying to get children connected to our community at a young age, so they keep that relationship as they get older,” he said.
Along with drinks and doughnuts, kids got a chance to get a photo with the Easter Bunny and take part in an Easter egg hunt in one of three age groups. In all, 2,500 eggs were quickly snapped up, with 1,000 each in the 4-to-5-year-old age group and 6-to-7-year-old age group, and 500 in the 1-to-3-year-old age group.
Volunteers arrived early Friday to place the eggs around the park, taking about a half hour, Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said.
“It’s a lot quicker for them to pick them up,” she said.
Pohlmann credits the volunteers with helping get events like Breakfast With The Easter Bunny, Boo Bash and the Children’s Christmas Party off the ground.
“Any community with a productive volunteer base is a strong community,” he said. “All of the events that we do are very much dependent on our volunteers.”