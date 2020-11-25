A Villa Ridge man and a Pacific woman were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington with serious injuries after their car traveled off the road and struck an embankment.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jenna Tomnitz, 21, Pacific, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Tucson southbound with passengers Kayla Winkelman, 22, and Yusef Benzabeh, 23, on Highway F at Route O when the vehicle missed a turn and ran off the road at approximately 2:48 a.m. The three were not wearing seat belts. The vehicle was totaled.
The driver had no reported injuries. Winkelman and Benzabeh were reported to have serious injuries. Winkelman was transported to Mercy privately. Benzabeh was transported to Mercy by the Meramec Ambulance District.