Two women sustained minor injuries Wednesday when a truck driving in the wrong lane collided with their car head-on in Villa Ridge, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Barbara Heider, 62, of Bourbon was driving westbound on Highway 100 with passenger Olivia Zimmer, 29, of St. Louis at about 2:45 p.m. Heider, driving a 2023 Toyota RAV4, entered the left-turn lane to enter the parking lot for the Burger King west of Route AT. Stephan Dalling, 53, of St. Clair was driving eastbound on the same road in a 2014 Western Star 4700 truck and entered the lane, mistakingly believing it to be the proper lane to turn onto Route AT. Dalling was unable to stop his vehicle in time and collided with Heider’s car.
Zimmer and Heider were transported by Meramec Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Washington. Dalling was uninjured in the crash, according to the patrol, and was driven from the scene.
