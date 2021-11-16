Customers lined up early Saturday to be among the first shoppers in the Union Middle School Craft Show.
A total of 220 vendors filled 325 spaces, selling everything from ukuleles to dog treats to paintings. Vendor booths lined the halls as well as filled more than 25 classrooms and larger rooms like the gymnasium. It was the 37th time the event was held but the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the early birds said they didn’t mind the 34-degree temperatures if it meant beating larger crowds later in the day.
“It’s bumper-to-bumper people,” said Melinda Nielson, of Wildwood, who attends the event every year.
“I like the Christmas crafts,” she said. “It gets me in the spirit.”
While customers quickly made their way inside the school when the doors opened at 8 a.m., some vendors remained stationed outside the school’s main entrance.
“This is all we do — cold, rain, heat, we are out in it,” said Sarah Ference, whose Marshall-based business has 19 varieties of salsa.
The two-day craft show brought in at least $25,000 for the parent-teacher organization at the school, though the final amount isn’t in yet, said Amanda Sullivan, library media specialist at the middle school and an organizer of the event. The money goes to support students and staff programs at the school and has been used in the past to purchase things like a new sign outside the school and scoreboard in the gym.
More than 10,000 people have attended over the weekend in previous years, and Sullivan said it appeared to be higher than normal this year, likely because the event wasn’t held in 2020.
Sullivan said it was a “very successful fair.”
“As always, woodworking and holiday items were big sellers,” she said. “Many of the crafters stated it was the best show of their year so far. We also got many compliments about our student volunteers.”
Within an hour of the event opening Saturday, cars filled the parking lots across from the middle school and were parked on grass out to City Lake, nearly a quarter-mile away. A shuttle bus carried shoppers from parking areas around City Park to the school.
The vendors had booths large and small, with some selling food and looking more like a booth at a county fair. Others had shelves that customers could go pick their own items from.
Cheryl Cooper, of Perryville, had her hand-painted antiques on large wooden shelves, taking up about a quarter of a classroom. She tries to paint designs on related items, like a classic car or gas station painting on an old hubcap. “If I’m going to display, I have to have the heavy shelves,” she said. “It lends itself to what I’m (selling).”
Some vendors were just happy to get out of the house.
“I live alone, so I love being able to see people,” said Carol Coy, of Cuba, who makes things like decorated light switch plates, crochet scarves and necklaces. “The cat doesn’t seem to want to talk.”