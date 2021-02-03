This Is Your Neighbor: Jon Ballmann

Jon Ballmann was born and raised in Augusta and now lives in Washington with his wife, Julie, and their children, Jane, Jenna and Jack.
Ballmann launched his excavating business, Ballmann Earthworks, in Augusta, as a part-time venture in 2001 while he pursued a civil engineering degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, which he received in 2004. He worked for a mid-size grading contractor until 2007 and then focused full time on his hauling, grading and excavation company, growing it to 20 employees.
Ballmann has been volunteering for the Washington Town & Country Fair for 11 years and was chairman of the 2020 fair. Since the fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, he says he’ll “Just Dig It” again in 2021 when he will again chair the event using last year’s theme.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a civil engineer.
What would you rather be doing right now? Skiing in Colorado.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... my wife is pregnant.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Picking up a new CAT 953C from Fabick Cat.
It really stinks when ... COVID cancels the 2020 fair.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Determined.
I always laugh when ... drinking a few Captain Morgans with friends.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? My grandpa Ballmann who passed away in 1998, Col. Tom Akers (astronaut, professor and friend from college), and my wife because she hasn’t met either. I would serve steak and mashed potatoes.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... go to the farm.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... bowlegged.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... working in Albert Pujols’ yard. He came outside looking for his dog. Of course I was younger at the time, and Albert was in his prime.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to dinner with my wife.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would ... ever stop working.
America should be more concerned about ... the national debt.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... spinach.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first ... nonfiction.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “There is no such thing as common sense, because if it was common, everyone would have it.” Patty Russell, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in 1999.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... country music or a phone call.
I always get sentimental when ... something ends that I’ve been part of or when something happens that I’m proud of.
The older I get, the more I realize ... life happens quickly.
If I had one “do-over” I would ... I don’t have any regrets. I have been blessed in life in multiple ways. Very proud of our family, business, community and our friends. Life is good!
My favorite item of clothing is ... jeans and boots.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... treat others as you would want to be treated.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? A gaming or entertainment zone for teens and young adults.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My dad.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Christopher Columbus.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than ... my hometown, Augusta, Missouri.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television ... I don’t watch movies.
What’s your superpower? I don’t think I have much for superpowers, other than I am a pretty good negotiator ... at least I think I am. My kids may think differently.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? What will the stock market value be in 2025? Seems like that would be a good indicator of what is to come and helpful in making many business decisions.