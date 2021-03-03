Dr. Elizabeth Clary, a native of Jacksonville, Illinois, moved to Washington in 2005 after graduating from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. She is a dentist with Apple Dental Care of Washington. She is married to Andrew, and they have four children: Lydia (10), Nora (9), Oliver (7) and Emma (5). She is a member of the American Dental Association, Missouri Dental Association, Missouri Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Greater St. Louis Dental Society (past board member and president of the southwest district), Southern Illinois University Alumni Association (past president and vice president), and Mercy Foundation Board. She is also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, vice chairperson of Immanuel Lutheran School’s Board of Education and dental adviser for SmartMouth Mouthwash. Dr. Clary loves to sing and participate in community theater, travel and spend time with her family and friends.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a dentist and a mom to four or six kids. (It says so in the journal I wrote in when I was 11 years old.)
What would you rather be doing right now? Laying on a beach drinking a mojito.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I am deathly scared of heights and enclosed spaces.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day I opened my dental office.
It really stinks when … my husband gets to say, “I told you so.”
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Driven. Once I put my mind to something, it is going to happen. My husband says this is my best AND worst quality.
I always laugh when … I get together with my extended family.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? Julie Andrews, Queen Elizabeth and my future self. I would order pizza because I am a terrible cook.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit at my desk for a few minutes to catch my breath before I head home to start my second job as a mom.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … responsible. I have always been a rule-follower.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … when I got to sing for Pope John Paul II.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … hop on a plane and travel almost anywhere in the world.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … move. When we found out I was pregnant with our fourth child we added on to our house instead of finding something bigger because my husband said he wanted to be buried in the backyard.
America should be more concerned about … finding common ground on important issues.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … mushrooms.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … anything that has to do with history. I love learning about historical events.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Always try your best, and be grateful for what you have.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … whatever station my kids request.
I always get sentimental when … I see pictures of my children as babies.
The older I get, the more I realize … the gift of time and health are more important than anything else.
If I had one “do-over” I would … have asked someone different to go to senior prom with me.
My favorite item of clothing is … my husband’s old D.A.R.E. T-shirt.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that you should just be yourself.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? A beautiful sandy beach and a Wendy’s.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? There are so many people who have helped me throughout my life it would be hard to name just one, but my Aunt Denise has always offered advice when I needed it.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Anne Frank.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … not sure yet. I’m still doing my best traveling around to figure it out!
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “The Greatest Showman.”
What’s your superpower? Organization. My closet is a mess but I know which member of my family has to be where and when with a 95 percent success rate.