We applaud Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to shore up the state’s A+ scholarship program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Parson announced he would recommend an addition of $10.1 million to the program, which is geared to help Missouri students attending a community college or technical school — including a growing number of students at East Central College.
The additional funding — $4.9 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $5.2 million in supplemental funding — is a timely investment to a scholarship program that has opened the door to higher education for scores of area students.
Parson said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more students to utilize the A+ program than originally anticipated in the state’s budget. As a result, community colleges are facing a shortfall of funding for the program.
“COVID-19 has had far-reaching impacts on our state, including higher education,” Gov. Parson said. “Many students across Missouri rely on the A+ program, so we are excited to be able to announce this funding and help community colleges continue providing the full A+ scholarship for all students.”
The A+ program, which includes nearly every public high school in Missouri and some private and parochial schools, including St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, covers the cost of tuition for two years at one of the state’s public community colleges, vocational or technical schools.
Requirements include at least 50 hours of community service or mentoring, a 2.5 grade point average or above and a 95 percent attendance rate. Participants must also score proficient or advanced in an end-of-course Algebra I exam.
East Central College is one of the schools that will benefit from the additional funding. Dr. Jon Bauer, college president, said the school is seeing extraordinary growth in its A+ student population — likely because of the pandemic.
He said the state’s commitment to the program will allow East Central to serve more students who may have otherwise gone to a school somewhere else or taken a gap year because of the virus.
Bauer said the state deserves credit for being ahead of the curve with its A+ scholarship program. We agree and we are glad Gov. Parson continues to make the necessary investments to keep it going during a public health crisis.