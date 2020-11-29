For many of us, it’s hard to think about hunger the day after eating too much at a Thanksgiving feast. But the reality is hunger is still a real issue for many families across the country and in our community.
It’s likely that more Americans are going hungry now than at any point during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent Washington Post analysis of new federal data — a problem created by an economic downturn that has tightened its grip on millions of Americans and been compounded by government relief programs that expired or will terminate at the end of the year.
Experts say it is likely that there’s more hunger in the U.S. today than at any point since 1998, when the Census Bureau began collecting comparable data about households’ ability to get enough food, according to the Post.
Yet, as the Post reports, the hunger crisis seems to have escaped widespread notice in a nation where millions of households have weathered the pandemic relatively untouched.
The stock market fell sharply in March before roaring back and has recovered all of its losses. This gave the White House and some lawmakers optimism about the economy’s condition. Congress left for its Thanksgiving break without making any progress on a new pandemic aid deal, even as food banks across the country report a crush of demand heading into the holidays.
That demand will likely continue until the economy and unemployment levels improve, which could be well into 2021.
Even before the pandemic, there were hundreds of thousands of Missouri families who didn’t know where their next meal was coming from.
A 2019 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that Missouri had made progress in combating hunger levels. The number of Missourians facing food insecurity had dropped to pre-Great Recession levels.
Nonetheless, the state’s food insecurity was still higher than the national average. One in six Missouri children still go hungry every day. In 2019, more than 1 million Missourians utilized a food bank or food pantry at some point throughout the year, according to officials.
While the food insecurity rates are highest in southern Missouri counties and in urban areas like St. Louis, there is hunger here in Franklin County. Those who run local food banks say the problem has gotten worse since the pandemic hit earlier this year.
They will tell you there’s no demographic group that is immune to food insecurity. It impacts everyone from elderly people, young families, veterans and, increasingly, a fair amount of people you wouldn’t expect who are having trouble affording food right now.
As a new wave of coronavirus infections threatens more economic pain, it’s important to remember our local food banks and the critical work they do in addressing hunger. There’s never been a better time to help them with food and monetary donations.