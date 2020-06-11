The Missourian Newspaper is now under the leadership of new Editor/Publisher Tricia Miller, the first female to hold the position in the company's long history.
Miller, a Washington native, comes to the paper after 33 years with the St. Louis Business Journal.
Miller started with the Business Journal at the age of 22 as a researcher and rose through the ranks to retire as publisher.
She will be taking over the day-to-day operation of the publication and will replace Bill Miller Sr, who has retired after 67 years with the newspaper.