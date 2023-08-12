Filled with mingled cream and amber,
I will drain that glass again.
Such hilarious visions clamber
Through the chamber of my brain.
Quaintest thoughts, queerest fancies
Come to life and fade away.
What care I how time advances;
I am drinking ale today.
– “Lines on Ale,” Edgar Allan Poe, 1848
Beer is as old as human civilization itself. The first evidence of beer brewing can be traced to 3400 B.C. in Iraq, according to researchers at the Smithsonian Institution. Other evidence dates beer even further back, to around 10,000 years ago.
When archaeologists find evidence of an ancient bakery, they are almost certain of one thing: They will also find a brewery. Among anthropologists there is a saying – “where there’s bread there’s beer.” That’s because the basic ingredients are the same – grain, yeast, and water.
According to scientists at the Geophysical Institute, the “bread first” theory hypothesizes that some ancient baker left the ingredients sitting out for a few days, allowing the sugars in the grain to ferment. When the ancient baker returned, he found a roiling liquid that has no resemblance to modern beer, but apparently had the same effect on the drinker, because beer has been with us now for thousands of years, and is probably the first alcoholic beverage ever made.
The “beer first” theory simply says people started growing grain specifically to make beer, and bread was an accidental result of that.
Either way, beer was originally drunk through straws because there tended to be chunks of grain, chaff, and other solids floating in it. Ancient art from Sumeria depicts people sitting around and drinking beer together through long straws, some equipped with built-in filters to trap the solids.
Many scientists believe this is evidence of how drinking beer became a way of socializing and enjoying one another’s company.
Thousands of years later, we’re still making beer, and lots of it. Today, beer is mass-produced in factories and shipped all over the face of the Earth. St. Louis is one of the great beer-making cities in the world. Its largest brewery alone, Anheuser-Busch, makes 12.1 million barrels of beer annually, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
And until recently, factory beer was what people drank simply because there wasn’t much choice. Until 1978, it was illegal to make your own beer, a holdover from prohibition. But now, home brewing, micro-brewing and craft beers have become enormously popular, according to the American Homebrewers Association, with 1.2 million people creating their own beers at home.
Fast forward a few thousand years
Brad Bruns of Washington was never a big beer drinker. Like a lot of people, when he drank beer, he just assumed that mass-produced beer was his only option. Then one day a couple of his friends invited him over to help them brew a batch of homemade beer. “And I just had so much fun, I was hooked,” he said. “It was basically because of them that we got involved, and we had a great time and we’ve become great friends with them, and they’ve been kind of like our mentors, I guess,” he said.
Brad’s son Owen also got involved. After graduating from St. Francis Borgia High School in 2019, Owen participated in an exchange program in Germany, a beer-loving country if ever there was one. “I lived there for almost a month and fell in love with beer over there and came back and eventually I want to pursue something with it,” he said.
After that first time helping with a batch of homebrew, Brad decided to start brewing himself, because, well, it was fun. “Just the hanging out, learning about how you make it, ‘cause you know, you drink it a lot, but you don’t really understand what goes into it and how it’s made,” he said.
Owen Bruns said he was surprised at how easy brewing beer is. “I thought it was a more convoluted process,” he said. “I didn’t know you could just make a five-gallon batch in your backyard.” He thought he would have to buy all kinds of expensive equipment until he learned that to make a basic batch of beer, all you need is a kettle.
“There’s two ways you can go into it,” Brad explains. “You can dive all in and get the expensive equipment and make it grandiose or you can do the bare minimum just with a kettle.”
He said with the minimalist approach, he can make two to three gallons of beer for about $20 to $30. He said a beginner can also buy a brew kit which includes everything you need to brew a batch on the stove.
Owen likes to play around with different ingredients and flavors until he finds one he likes; Brad likes to go online in search of interesting recipes. The results can be rewarding: Their Butter Pecan Brown Ale, called Save the Union, took second place in the homebrew competition at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
“I just like to make what I drink,” Brad said. “He likes to kind of experiment,” he added, nodding at Owen.
“A lot of it is trial and error,” Brad said. “The only bad thing about it is, we don’t know what it tastes like until three weeks later. If it’s bad, we waited three weeks for nothing; if it tastes good, it’s worth the wait.”
Brewing their own beer has made them both better at tasting beer. To many people, a lot of beers taste similar. But Brad and Owen Bruns talk about beer differently, throwing around words like “nose,” “mouthfeel,” and “back end.”
Going commercial?
Brad says he’s just into beer brewing as a hobby. He likes doing something fun with his son and enjoying the time together. Well, and the beer.
Owen, on the other hand, is interested in making beer a career. He’s majoring in business administration at University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, and worked at an internship at Old Bridgeview Brewing on Front Street in Washington this summer. He would like to make brewing a career, perhaps at a major brewer.
Meanwhile, the father and son duo are attending a lot of festivals and fairs, taking their brews on the road. Along with the Washington Town & Country Fair, they’ve been to Spring Thaw Fest, a festival at Augusta Bottoms, and Red Door in Eureka. Although these festivals and fairs often have competitions, Brad just likes to see it when people try his beer and smile. He says they just like to share their beers with the friends they’ve made.
It’s a social thing
They have also discovered that they are not alone in their love for brewing beer at home. They recently started the River Runner Brew Club, and more than 30 people showed up for the first meeting, held at Old Bridgeview Brewing. The owners of the brew-pub are none other than the friends who introduced Brad to brewing, Eric Earls and Fair Holschen, along with Tony Willson. On the last Wednesday of the month, they open their doors to the club.
They get together and talk beer and sometimes bring in samples of a new batch for the others to try. Some are new to brewing and others have been doing it for 30 years, according to Brad. One member, a retired pastor, took first place in the homebrew competition at the Fair with his Triple Berry Saison.
For Brad, brewing beer is all about the social interactions and friendships. He said unlike the factory beer companies, home brewers will gladly share recipes. “It’s a whole other level of kindness and camaraderie, and I think for me that’s the best part of all this,” he said.
American innovation
Owen says a lot of innovation in beer is happening in America because some countries are restrictive in what they allow in beer. Germany, for instance, still operates under the Reinheitsgebot, a 500-year-old law that restricts beer ingredients to water, barley, hops and yeast. No blueberries, no butter pecan, and no honey. You can use those to make flavored malt beverages, but you can’t call them beer.
But in America there is no such law, so brewers can experiment, and experiment they do. “I know a fella who made a turkey leg beer,” Owen said. Eric (Earls) wants to make a hot-dog-water beer. We’ve done jalapeno beer, and crazy flavors you’d never think to make.” Old Bridgewater offers a Jolly Rancher Watermelon beer. In Germany, they could have their beer confiscated for that, although the Reinheitsgebot penalty is rarely imposed, according to the Homebrewers’ Association. Brad said when he has an unusual idea for a beer flavor, there is always someone who says, “That sounds good. Try it!”
Part of the fun is naming things, Brad said. Brad and Owen call their operation Bruns Brauhaus. Other homebrewers in the area have names like Big Spoon Brewing, Fencepost Brewing, and Red Bang Brewing. Naming beers is also fun for the two. They have a brew called “Great Gam Gam,” after a character in the movie Beerfest. Other names include “Old Lucky #7” and “The Dark Cider.”
From fun to profit
Like Brad and Owen Bruns, Tony Willson, co-owner of Old Bridgeview Brewing, began as a homebrewer around the turn of the century and developed his love for brewing into a successful business a few years ago.
He says he loves both the art and the science of brewing beer. “There’s a lot more science than I ever thought there was, and the art is trying to come up with new styles of beer, new flavors. It’s just really interesting to me. Plus I like sharing beer with people.”
Willson said one of the science aspects of brewing that is very important to quality involves cleanliness. “Everything has to be 100 percent clean, or you can get off-flavors in your beer,” he said. “And water chemistry was probably one of the most challenging things as well, making sure we had the right salts in our water, the right minerals that you need for a certain style of beer.” He said if you taste a new beer, and it’s OK but not great, chances are water chemistry is at the root of the problem.
Willson said there are good reasons to drink locally-produced beer. “There are a lot of reasons. First of all, you’re supporting your community, and you’re supporting a small business that’s putting your money back into the community, not a business that’s taking the money to Belgium,” he said, referring to St. Louis’s largest brewer.
And, Willson said, homebrews are just better. “When you get to be a little bit older, you tend to drink beer for the flavor and not just to get drunk. I know people who power-drink a 12-pack of Bud Light as opposed to drinking three or four really good beers,” he said.
Beer as expressive art
Brad Bruns likes brewing primarily for the fun and friendship it’s brought. After he began brewing, friends would come over just to see how a new batch was coming along or if he had anything new to taste. He said he loves providing the hospitality of inviting someone into his home and serving them a beer he made himself.
“When you talk about domestic beers, this is true domestic beer because it’s made five feet from you,” he said with a smile.
To Owen, it’s a more creative process. “At its foundation, there’s a lot of science that goes into it, but at the end of the day, beer can be kind of expressive, depending on what you want.”
He says simply, “Beer is an art.”
