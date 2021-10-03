The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily raising its prices for priority mail in preparation for the busy holiday season while at the same time slowing service.
The new prices go into effect Sunday and will remain in place until Dec. 26, it announced in a press release.
The price increases include:
• 5 cents for priority mail and priority mail express flat-rate boxes and envelopes.
• 5 cents for packages up to 10 pounds across short distances.
• 5 cents for packages up to 10 pounds across long distances.
• 1.50 for packages 11 to 20 pounds across short distances.
• 3 for packages 11 to 20 pounds across long distances.
• 2.50 for packages 21 to 70 pounds across short distances.
• 5 for packages 21 to 70 pounds across long distances.
“These temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume surges similar to levels experienced in 2020,” the press release said.
At the same time, the USPS announced that certain mail traveling longer distances could take one to two days longer to reach its destination.
Mark Inglett, spokesperson for the USPS, told The Missourian via email that the USPS wasn’t doing interviews regarding the new service standards.
Rick Muench, who was picking up his mail at the downtown Washington post office Thursday, said he was OK with the increase.
“I can understand that price increase,” he said. He said that’s just the way it works. “Everything goes up.”
Muench said he’ll be able to afford the increase but also that it’s important for the mission of the Postal Service to raise their prices and stay solvent.
USPS advised people to plan ahead this holiday season and mail early when sending long distances.