A group of 11 women lined up, then vined right and left, jazz boxed and shuffled Monday morning.
Those were just some of the terms for moves they were expected to learn as part of a new beginner line dancing class, organized by the Union Parks and Recreation Department. The six-week class is designed to give participants a new option for exercise, while social distancing.
“I love dancing, and I hope they’ll enjoy it as much as I do,” said volunteer instructor Lynda Merrill.
The class is free but participants are asked to bring donations to the Union Food Pantry. Between donations made Monday and those from the earlier classes, a table in the parks department offices was taken over by nonperishable food.
“All they have to do is bring canned food or the little pop tops,” Merrill said.
While this was the first beginner class, a line dancing class for more advanced students has been taking place at 1 p.m. Tuesdays for several weeks, Merrill said.
The classes were pushed back several months as activities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Merrill said.
“I was supposed to start teaching the class back in April, but, of course, I couldn’t,” she said.
Monday’s class began with Merrill on the stage at the front of the gym in City Auditorium, with students on the floor below. They started with the electric slide and were expected to move on to the weave, the twinkle and the box step.
“How many of you know the electric slide?” Merrill asked, with a few dancers raising their hands. “Those of you who know the dance, be patient, this class is for beginners.”
The Tuesday class has been seeing more participants, with 30 people signed up and about 20 showing up on average.
Nancy Haynes of Union has been attending the Tuesday classes but also decided to go Mondays.
“I like to dance, but you don’t have to have a partner,” Haynes said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s great exercise and it makes your mind think.”
For more information on parks department classes, call 636-583-8471.