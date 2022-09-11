A five-game winning streak came to an end for the Pacific softball Lady Indians Tuesday.
Sullivan (4-3, 1-0) won the Four Rivers Conference opener at Pacific (5-4, 0-1), 12-2.
The Lady Eagles tallied one run in the first before powering up with a seven-run rally in the second frame.
Sullivan added one more run in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Pacific scored both its runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Indians were held to two hits by Sullivan’s Evvie Blankenship.
Ellie Groom doubled and Jaylynn Miller singled.
Trinity Brandhorst, Molly Prichard and Brooklyn Kittrell each drew a walk.
Brandhorst stole two bases and scored once.
Prichard stole one base and scored.
Brandhorst was the pitcher of record for Pacific. She allowed nine runs (two earned) on nine hits and two walks over 2.1 innings.
Brooke Bearden pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk.
Blankenship recorded 10 strikeouts over her five innings of work for Sullivan.
The Lady Eagles had 13 hits, led by a Dorie Richardson grand slam in the second inning.
Richarson also singled in the contest.
Blankenship singled three times and drove in three.
Molly Lohden singled twice and drove in two.
Hannah Campbell singled twice with one RBI.
Morgan Braun doubled.
Kayla Ulrich singled.
Pacific plays this weekend at the Seckman Tournament. The Lady Indians are in Pool B along with Washington, Seckman and Ft. Zumwalt West.