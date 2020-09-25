Kindergarten through sixth-grade students in the Washington School District will return to their classrooms full time on Monday following a vote by the school board on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The change from virtual to in-person learning for these students was made following an outcry from parents in the district, who were upset by the decision to educate their children remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened more than 1,682 people in the county and resulted in the deaths of 29 county residents. As of Sept. 18, four students and three teachers in the district have tested positive since courses resumed in August.
Students at Washington Middle School and High Schools will continue to learn through a hybrid model, which has students rotating between in-person and virtual learning.
Prior to the board’s discussion and vote, eight people addressed the board over the hybrid learning model, including teachers, parents and a student.
Washington Teachers Association spokesperson Jenny Meers, a 13-year teacher in the district, requested the board give teachers additional time to develop lesson plans and teaching strategies in the event that the district’s board opted to resume in-person learning.
The teachers association, which is also known as Community Teachers Association, is a part of the Missouri State Teachers Association, a statewide organization for public school teachers.
Jamie Opfer, another member of the teachers association, also spoke at the meeting. Makenzie Ellis, a mathematics teacher at Washington West Elementary School, shared her concerns about how data for COVID-19 did not indicate that students should be returning to the classroom due to the rising number of local cases and guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The parents and student who attended the meeting unanimously vocalized their support for returning to the classroom for five-day in-person learning.
During the meeting, school district officials reviewed the district’s data for COVID-19 cases,
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer, who presented the data, said the district believes individuals who have contracted the virus in the district did so outside of the classroom and school-sponsored activities.
Some discussion centered on how much time teachers would have if the new model was implemented Sept. 28.
VanLeer said “logistically the district is prepared” to make the transition but added there was no definite answer on how much time teachers needed for planning.
Board President John Freitag and board member Dan Leslie, spoke to the expectations parents would be held to following the move to in-person learning. Both stated students who are ill need to stay home and families need to be prepared for a 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures.
“It is not over,” Leslie said in reference to the pandemic.
He added, “I want to make sure that the district gets out to parents that if a class has to quarantine, then that is too bad. You have to go into quarantine. You have to keep them home. You guys are here supporting the district (referring to the parents in the gallery) by your attendance tonight. It is the other 2,000 people that are not here that I think we have to make it clear to them that if your fourth-grader gets exposed in the classroom, then your kid is out for two weeks. It is not a choice. It is over. They are gone. You made your point and now you have got to have a back-up plan.”
Freitag said comparing decisions made by the Washington school board with other districts’ decisions is not “fair” due to the differences in Washington’s enrollment compared with other nearby school districts.
Following the board’s decision, the district sent out a press release to parents and district stakeholders to highlight requirements and protocols that will be in place with the resumption of in-person classes.
Students in fourth grade through high school will still be required to wear face coverings when on campus and unable to social distance; the district is also encouraging students in kindergarten through third grade to wear them as well.
The WTA said in a Facebook post that the district plans to revisit mask requirements and other guidelines at a later date, but did not specify when.
The district said in its press release that it will continue its cleaning protocols and monitor them for efficiency and effectiveness, and make changes as necessary.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will continue to be kept with their class, and schools will be limiting the interactions with other classes and transitions.
Nothing will change for the students in seventh through 12th grade, who will follow their current schedule, of rotating between in-person and online learning,
For more information on the school’s COVID-19 re-entry plan and models, visit http://www.washington.k12.mo.us/home.