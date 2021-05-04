The first time a classmate directed a racial slur toward Aaliyah Wirthwein, she was in eighth grade.
She had been bullied since her elementary years, she said, but the taunts escalated into anti-Black racism. Now in her sophomore year at Washington High School, the aggressive remarks have not stopped.
“I get rape threats, death threats, and my physical safety is compromised every day,” she said.
It’s not just her, she said. Others are too afraid to come forward.
“We don’t know who to report to,” she said. “We don’t know where it’s safe for us.”
Wirthwein addressed the Washington School District Board of Education and administrative staff at their April 28 meeting. Behind her, seven parents and students awaited their turns to vocalize similar concerns.
The eight community members discussed years of racist, homophobic, ableist, sexist and antisemitic bullying from students who they said were not disciplined.
Their public comments were sparked by two allegations of racist incidents this spring. First, a white student shared a social media post using the N-word during school hours. Second, a different student drew swastikas and wrote the N-word and the R-word — an ableist slur — on another student’s car that was parked on school grounds.
“I’ve been down this road with (Assistant Superintendent) Rachael Franssen before, and the promises have changed, but it just has gotten worse,” Wirthwein said.
On the day of the meeting, Wirthwein said, people had directed racial slurs toward her three times at school.
The incidents
Due to confidentiality law, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said she cannot share details about the consequences the students involved in the two incidents faced. She did say the social media post using the N-word was shared within the past few weeks.
Seniors Joie Heien and Molly Tinkey discovered the car covered in white writing on March 13, they said. They texted Assistant Principal Ben Strauser the next afternoon, which was a Sunday during their spring break.
When the two 18-year-olds returned to school the week of March 20, they learned that the administration had talked to the student who wrote on the car, but there were no major consequences, Heien and Tinkey said.
Heien and Tinkey said the two students involved in the incident — the one who wrote the message and the owner of the car — are both white and friends. Heien and Tinkey went to Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum asking for more administrative action, where they were told the situation already had been dealt with, they said. On April 27, Tinkey tweeted a thread with a video of the car and verbalized her dislike of the administrative response.
Heien said the district’s treatment of hate speech was not appropriate for the situation because minority viewers were the ones hurt rather than the owner of the car. “It shouldn’t be a matter that it was on his car but that it was seen by his school.”
District response
“We will certainly retool and revisit our policies or procedures and see if there are things on our end that we can do better,” VanLeer said. “But I recognize the fact that some of the students are hurting.”
The first step is listening, VanLeer and McCallum said. The administration is meeting with different groups of students to decide how to go forward. Next, the district wants to revise its reporting process, VanLeer said.
At the school board meeting, the public speakers requested the administration make the following changes:
• Adding and enhancing staff training on diversity and inclusion.
• Adding classes that address diversity for students. Some speakers asked for this to be mandatory.
• Diversifying staff through hiring practices.
• Hiring another compliance officer.
• Updating the student handbook to include disciplinary actions for the use of hate speech.
VanLeer said that in the school year before the pandemic, the district partnered with education cooperative EducationPlus to train staff on caring for kids with trauma. The district also is hiring a social and emotional learning coordinator, with the intent of filling the position by July.
Within the past decade, the schools have had annual anti-discrimination and harassment training sessions for staff, hired two social workers, held anti-bullying assemblies and infused character education programs, she said.
“Sometimes our candidate pool doesn’t give us the opportunity to hire a minority,” she said. The schools “compete” with St. Louis districts to hire a diverse staff.
About 94 percent of the district’s student body was white in 2020, according to data shared with The Missourian by VanLeer. Of the 3,923 students, 2.9 percent were multiracial, 1.8 percent were Hispanic, 0.6 percent were Asian, and 0.5 percent were Black.
“We care a lot about our students and about their experiences, and we want to partner with students and with parents to resolve issues and concerns,” McCallum said.
More change demanded
Wirthwein’s mom, Jennifer, who also is a middle school teacher with a 21-year history in the district, said this year’s training was derailed due to COVID-19. She and her fellow staff members have been requesting better diversity training for years.
“Kids will wear a Confederate flag around their neck like a cape,” junior Kaelee O’Bryant said. She enrolled in online classes this year due to COVID-19, but she said avoiding the bullying she faced for being Black and openly gay has been “a plus.”
“I don’t miss school,” she added.
Heien said hate speech is used “every single day.” She has three younger siblings. She doesn’t want them to experience the same high school environment.
“I can’t go to school with death threats,” Wirthwein said. “I can’t do it.”
Wirthwein’s mom said, “Promises were made that things would be better and school would be a more tolerable and accepting environment, and here we are now.”