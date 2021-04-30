Union is one of two locations being considered for a popular small-scale model train attraction, but it won’t leave the station this summer.
The St. Louis Live Steamers organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has to leave Eureka because of flooding in the area. Treasurer Bob Richardson said the group has run the trains in a flood-prone area in Kircher Park the past 15 years and has to move because of upgrades being made there.
“We’ve considered over 20 different parcels of land and locations in St. Charles County, St. Louis County, Jefferson County,” Richardson said.
Along with Union, the other site the Steamers are considering is Brookdale Farms, a private, for-profit site near Eureka, Richardson said.
“It’s a slow process,” he said. “We don’t know if we’re going to actually select Union or not, because the train has to be a certain way and the dimensions of the property and so on.”
The Steamers had about a half-mile round-trip track in Eureka. Union Parks and Recreation Director Chad Pohlmann recently showed board members two sites in Union, one on Grant Street near Hall Brothers Lumber and the other at the fairgrounds near City Lake.
Although the Steamers would like to have a site up and running “as soon as possible,” that could still take a while, Richardson said. They must select a site, then survey it to see if the grades and scope of the land work and make sure there is room for a “home base” with a switchyard, turntable and place to work on the trains. After that, construction would start and take one to two years.
The Steamers plan to invest $30,000 to $40,000 in their new site, Richardson said. Operations would not start until mid-to-late 2022 or later.
“We have to put in lots of concrete for foundations and structures,” he said. “It takes time to build that because we’re all volunteers.”
The organization stores the equipment it owns in two 40-foot shipping containers, which it would like to keep at the site where they run the trains. It is currently having to pay to store some of its larger items at a recreational vehicle facility in Eureka.
A decision on where the Steamers will go is expected in the coming months.
“We’re going to try to get together sometime this summer and really talk about it, get more people involved and make a decision,” said Ginny Richardson, Bob Richardson’s wife, who also is a member.
The organization’s purpose is to educate the public on the history of steam locomotives, Bob Richardson said. “Give people a little sense of the history of railroading and how it helped develop our country.”
Parents or grandparents with children make up a large part of the riders of the trains, Bob Richardson said.
The organization has between 30 and 40 members in several states.
Pohlmann said, since meeting April 8 with the Steamers, the organization requested historical data on flooding at the Grant Street property, which is located along Flat Creek. Pohlmann said the property, with which the city is limited on what it can do, hadn’t seen major flooding since 2000.
During the major flooding of 2015, Pohlmann said only part of the Grant Street property was underwater.