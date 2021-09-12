At its meeting Tuesday, the St. Clair Board of Aldermen returned to two issues that have been troubling them in the past weeks and months.
The board sold two of five vacant lots. Jacob Schau offered $10,000 for a parcel of land on Main Street, which was accepted unanimously.
Schau lives next door and plans to expand his home onto the property. In a written bid to the city, Schau said he plans to put a fence around it within one year and to clean up the property and build a driveway on it.
This parcel makes up two of five lots the city has been trying to sell. In July, Betty Banks offered $500 each for two lots on North and Sherman streets. The board rejected that offer and at a subsequent Aug. 2 meeting decided to combine the two lots on Main Street — which Schau purchased — and the lots on North, Frisco and Sherman streets, which are adjacent, as well as to set a $3,000 minimum bid for each of the two parcels.
The board hoped to sell the properties to homebuilders and had set a stipulation that the buyer of the lots must build a house on the lot within two years of the sale. But because it struggled so much to sell these lots, the board let that go.
“I know we were looking for a house, but there doesn’t seem to really be any interest,” said Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes.
The board also continued discussion about a possible raise for Kimberly Miller, who is filling in for Mike Bursey, the former St. Clair city inspector who resigned in August. Mayor Cozy Bailey and Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland have been arguing that since she has taken on more responsibility, Miller deserves more pay. Bailey is proposing a temporary $5-per-hour wage increase until the city finds a new city inspector, using money allotted for Bursey’s wages.
Aldermen Cherie Counts, Jamie Frossard and Sikes have said they don’t feel it’s fair to do it for Miller but not for other employees who have filled in various positions temporarily.
Police Chief Mike Wirt pointed out that he didn’t receive a pay increase when he was interim police chief; he only received one after being officially elected to the position. However, he said he wasn’t trying to argue whether Miller should get a raise and was simply adding context.
In the end, the board voted to officially name Miller interim city inspector but did not vote on the proposed pay raise.
Frossard said, “It’s no secret that tensions have been high in city hall.”