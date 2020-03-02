The St. Clair School Board voted at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, to amend the district’s contract with OPAA! Food Management Inc., following the minimum wage increase in Missouri.
“Oppa! has to raise wage rates and adjust the contract to reflect the reality for the new minimum wage,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse told the board.
The amendment states the following terms:
• St. Clair R-XIII School District agrees to be invoiced a monthly fixed wage fee reflecting an increase in the minimum wage for a certain group of impacted employees.
• OPPA! will ensure charges are accurate and true with documentation to support each invoice adjustment.
The term of the contract will run from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The amendment is effective Jan. 1, 2020, and thereafter, unless otherwise amended.