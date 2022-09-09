St. Clair runners open season in Memphis
By Arron Hustead
Marc Cohn sang about “Walking in Memphis,” but the St. Clair cross country Bulldogs began the season by running in Memphis.
St. Clair’s boys ranked 23rd and the girls 26th in the varsity divisions Saturday at the City Auto Memphis Twilight Cross Country Classic.
The Bulldogs scored 687 points in the boys team standings, which were led by Rogers Heritage, Arkansas, with 79 points.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with 702 points. Houston High School, of Germantown, Tennessee, was the girls team champion with 91 points.
“The kids ran well despite the circumstances,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “The rain started pouring right after the varsity girls started. The boys had a 20-minute rain delay. Most of the varsity boys and girls were ahead of the times from last year at this meet.”
Sophomore Brooklyn Cannon’s 78th-place finish in the girls race was the top individual performance for St. Clair. She ran the race in 22:01.84.
Teammate Melodi Miller ranked 90th in 22:22.4.
“Melodi Miller really shined, beating her lifetime PR,” Martin said. “She put a lot of miles in this summer to earn that.
Aiden Kern led the Bulldog boys, placing 133rd in 18:34.03.
“Aiden Kern made it known he is our No. 1 runner,” Martin said. “Kai Souza had a great race and set a lifetime PR. Zech Slater ran an aggressive race, never backing down, and he set a new PR. Altogether, we had six PRs at the first meet. The boys ran tightly as a pack and pushed each other the whole way.”
Thomas Perkins (18:41.22) and Souza (18:41.63), finished together in 144th and 145th place.
Slater clocked in at 18:45, placing 153rd.
Brent Miller (193rd, 19:24.69), William James (248th, 20:06.88) and Cameron Tedrick (314th, 21:18.52) rounded out the boys performances.
Following Cannon and Melodi Miller for the St. Clair girls were Hanna Spoon (167th, 24:08.14), Leah Keltz (257th, 26:31.53), Rachel Cox (264th, 26:51.36), Kaitlyn Draves (293rd, 28:19.46) and Chloe Slater (327th, 33:02.29).
The Bulldogs run again Saturday at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.